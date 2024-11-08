INDIA bloc looted, destroyed Jharkhand: Dharmendra Pradhan

Chakradharpur (Jharkhand), Nov 8 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday accused the INDIA bloc of destroying and looting Jharkhand and urged people to oust the "corrupt" JMM-led coalition from the state.

The BJP leader also charged JMM-led coalition of promoting nepotism and dynastic politics.

"INDI Alliance destroyed and looted Jharkhand, uproot it. JMM-led coalition promoted nepotism and indulged in development of its leaders at the cost of people," Pradhan said while addressing a rally at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district.

He urged people to vote the BJP to power to preserve local culture and identity.

The Jharkhand assembly polls are set for November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN NN