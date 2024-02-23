INDIA bloc members exploiting people in the name of casteism: Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing its members of exploiting people in the name of casteism.

He was speaking at a function in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

Attacking the opposition parties, the prime minister also said, "They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals." He claimed that some of the opposition members had even opposed the choice of a tribal woman as the President of India.

The prime minister also inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas here.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said, "On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab." India is today moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, adding, "All of this is possible because of his 'kripaa'."

Modi reached Varanasi on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch several development projects and address public meetings.

Earlier on Friday, he interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University.