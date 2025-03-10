INDIA bloc MPs protest after girl from Bihar found dead in Varanasi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Opposition MPs from Bihar on Monday staged a protest outside Parliament demanding justice for a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in her hostel room in Varanasi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs Misa Bharti and Manoj Jha, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MPs Raja Ram Singh and Sudama Prasad, and Congress MP Manoj Singh held placards and raised slogans demanding justice for the girl.

The MPs alleged that the girl was raped and murdered. They also compared the incident with the 2020 incident of the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and demanded an inquiry.

They also pointed out that the incident occurred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

According to reports, a 17-year-old girl from Bihar's Sasaram, who was preparing for NEET exams in Varanasi, was found hanging in her hostel room on February 1.

The girl's family has reportedly alleged that the police conducted a postmortem, and performed the last rites without their consent. PTI AO HIG