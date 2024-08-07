INDIA bloc MPs protest on Parl premises demanding justice for Vinesh Phogat, walk out in both Houses

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday held a protest on Parliament premises alleging that wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics reeked of a "conspiracy" and demanded justice for her.

Members of opposition parties like the Congress, TMC, NCP(SP), JMM, RJD and SP also walked out from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"The entire opposition... staged a walkout in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding justice for Vinesh Phogat. Modi ji posted a consolation tweet. A consolation tweet will not work Modi ji, justice must be ensured for her," Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

"As part of a conspiracy, first that daughter was dragged on the streets of Delhi and now when she has been disqualified, while the government is mum. This points to a conspiracy. This is a black day in the history of sports in India. The 140 crore Indians will not forgive the government which has failed the country's sportspersons," he said.

Phogat had been at the forefront of a lengthy protest alleging government inaction against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

The opposition MPs protested on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans such as 'Stop conspiracy against Vinesh Phogat' and 'We want justice for her'.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave a statement on Vignesh's disqualification detailing all the assistance provided to the wrestler, but the opposition MPs were dissatisfied and walked out.

During the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2024 in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue but the Chair turned down the request, following which INDIA bloc MPs left the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that the LoP wanted the chair to interrupt the debate without taking any recourse to any rule and shared his message requesting to take the floor without spelling out the issue.

Dhankha said he felt "deep pain" due to the act of opposition members and said that those who walked out from this house had walked out of their constitutional duty.

JMM MP Mahua Maji slammed the government's handling of the issue.

"You saw how she (Phogat) was disqualified after being found overweight by a few grams. There is a possibility that there may have been a conspiracy against her. She should get justice." "What is the government doing about it? It is not able to get justice for a woman and talks about women's empowerment," she said.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

The Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the government said on Wednesday.

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat for preparations according to her requirements which included personal staff. PTI ASK PRS ASK RT RT RT