INDIA bloc not one-man show but people's alliance: Cong after Tejashwi declared CM face

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) With RJD's Tejashwi Yadav declared Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial face ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc is "not a one-man show" but a people's alliance built on mutual respect, inclusive representation, and the principle of shared power.

At a joint press conference in Patna, the Mahagathbandhan on Thursday declared Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been camping in Patna since Wednesday to iron out differences with the RJD, said the decision had the approval of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the press conference, Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar".

Referring to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said those hoping to stoke divisions within the INDIA bloc must be disappointed.

"Tejashwi Yadav has been unanimously declared the CM face for Bihar. Mukesh Sahni will serve as one of the Deputy CM candidates, alongside others representing communities that have long been denied a share in institutional power under the NDA regime," he said on X.

"INDIA is not a one-man show. It is a people’s alliance -- built on mutual respect, inclusive representation, and the principle of shared power," the Congress leader said.

Khera, who was also present at the press conference where the announcement was made, told reporters, "We have taken the lead by announcing our face. Now it is for the NDA to stop equivocating on the issue and declaring whom it proposes to make the CM if it forms the government."