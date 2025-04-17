INDIA bloc panel headed by RJD's Tejashwi to formulate common minimum programme for Bihar polls

Patna, Apr 17 (PTI) Constituents of the INDIA bloc in Bihar on Thursday formed a coordination committee headed by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to deliberate upon a common minimum programme for the assembly polls due later this year.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of all alliance partners of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state at the RJD office here.

“Alliance partners of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ unanimously took a decision to constitute a coordination committee to formulate a joint strategy and a common minimum programme for the upcoming assembly polls. I have been chosen to head the panel,” Yadav said.

“We are united and will unitedly fight the elections,” he asserted. PTI PKD RBT