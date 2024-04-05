INDIA bloc parties are corrupt, have united to save themselves: Former MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) The parties in the INDIA bloc have come together due to corruption charges against them, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

He said the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, whose state level leaders met here to discuss poll strategy, were bickering.

"You can hear the statement of (expelled Congress leader)Sanjay Nirupam, the statements of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and roar of (West Bengal CM) Mamta Banerjee. They are all fighting among themselves. They are uniting only to save themselves," he told reporters.

Asked about whether 1-1.5 lakh Congress functionaries will join BJP on its foundation day on April 6, Chouhan said his party was a movement dedicated to rebuilding the nation.

"So if someone wants to join the BJP, he or she is welcome. The Congress has no basis to oppose it," said Chouhan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Vidisha.

Slamming the Congress for its 'Constitution is in danger' remark, Chouhan said democracy and the Constitution are in safe hands.

"The only entity in danger is the Congress. I want to ask a question today and Congress has to answer it. I was 17-year-old and studying in 11th standard when I was sent to jail during the Emergency. The government was led by Indira Gandhi. Who damaged the Constitution and throttled democracy? Who sent leaders and innocent children to jail," Chouhan said.

Chouhan also hailed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the continuation of the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana. PTI MAS BNM