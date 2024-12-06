INDIA bloc parties from Manipur urge PM Modi to visit state for restoration of peace

New Delhi: INDIA bloc parties from Manipur on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state at the earliest, asserting that his direct involvement and pro-active engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy there.

A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference here and claimed that they were denied permission to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

"We were supposed to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, but the authorities declined our permission request. We have around 10 political parties participating. It's unfortunate that we're being denied our right to protest. However, this setback won't deter us; our protest will continue in various forms," Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said.

He said they have submitted a memorandum to the prime minister with their demands.

"Manipur is also a part of India, so why has there been so much negligence by the central government over the past 18 months? More than 60,000 people are in relief camps, and hundreds have lost their lives. How much longer do we have to suffer?" Meghachandra said.

The people of Manipur are asking and demanding that the Prime Minister bring and restore peace to the state, the MLA in the Manipur assembly said.

"The Manipur state government is being directly controlled by the central government, with the Chief Minister acting as nothing more than a paper tiger. It feels like an undeclared presidential rule. The Home Minister is directly controlling the situation in the state," he alleged.

"This is a clear example of negligence by the Prime Minister and the central government, as the PM has neither spoken on the current crisis in Manipur, visited the state, nor invited representatives for discussions," the Manipur Congress chief said.

In their letter to the PM, the INDIA bloc parties from Manipur said, "We, on behalf of the people of Manipur and also on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Manipur, invite you (PM Modi for your visit in our state, Manipur, which has been in turmoil for nearing two years since the third of May, 2023."

"The people of Manipur have been eagerly waiting for your presence in the state to place their voices of helplessness to you since the third of May, 2023. As you are also aware that the turmoil has devastated the entire state with nearly a lakh of human population being internally displaced and hundreds of human lives being taken away, leaving the entire state into a complete chaos," the letter said.

The leaders of the 10 parties urged the prime minister to visit in Manipur, at the earliest, before the year ends.

"If you have no time to visit Manipur before this year of 2024 ends, then you are requested to invite all political parties from Manipur at your office or at your official Residence in New Delhi. As you being the Prime Minister, your direct involvement is requested as your pro-active engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy in Manipur," the letter said.

They urged the prime minister to visit the state at the earliest, saying it would be of great strength in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In his remarks at the presser, Convenor for the 10 political parties of Manipur, Kshetrimayum Shanta, said they came from Manipur, over 3,000 km away to demand peace and restoration of normalcy, but were denied permission to do a sit-in protest.

"We condemn the attitude of the government led by PM Modi. He hasn't visited Manipur in the last two years, so we have invited him to visit Manipur. Nearly one lakh people have been displaced, hundreds have been killed, and thousands of houses have been burnt down," he said.

"It's because of the mal-administration of the double-engine government of the BJP that we're facing this situation," Shanta said.

"We have been divided by this government. We want this to end and be united again. We stand for the unity and integrity of Manipur," he said.

The Congress an other opposition parties have been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.