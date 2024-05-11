INDIA bloc parties seeped in corruption: Nadda in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, dubbing it a "congregation of crooks" and asking the people to vote for the saffron outfit.

At a roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula, Nadda also accused the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics.

"Modi ji says remove corruption, they (opposition) say save the corrupt and make them flourish," he said at a roadshow taken out to garner support for BJP's Ambala candidate Banto Kataria.

"Is the Congress a party of scams or not? Is Lalu's (Yadav) party a party which indulged in scam or not? Did Mamata (Banerjee) indulge in scams or not? Did DMK Stalin's family indulge in scams or not? Did K Kavitha indulge in scam or not? It's a congregation of crooks," Nadda said.

Many opposition leaders are either in jail or on bail, he said.

"Where is Arvind Kejriwal today! Where is Manish Sisodia! Where is (AAP's) Satyendar Jain! Where is (SP leader) Azam Khan...Rahul is on bail, Sonia is on bail, (B S )Hooda is on bail. Lalu is on bail. So, either these leaders are in jail or out on bail," the BJP leader said.

Accusing the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics, he alleged that they have no concern for the people.

"Farooq Abdullah wants his son Omar to become the chief minister. When (former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh) Badal sahab was there (alive) he was busy making efforts for his son Sukhbir (Badal). The Chautala family also tried the same.

"Everywhere you see the same thing. After Mulayam (Singh Yadav), Akhilesh has come...(in Bihar) it is Tejashwi now, Mamata (Banerjee) sees Abhishek (her nephew), KCR sees Kavitha, Sharad Pawar sees Supriya Sule, Uddhav sees Aaditya Thackeray...they are all dynastic parties," he said.

Later in the day, Nadda reviewed the poll preparations in a meeting of Haryana BJP's core committee in Panchkula.

According to a statement by the party's state unit, the outline of upcoming programmes was also prepared in this meeting in his presence.

"In the meeting held today under the chairmanship of J P Nadda ji, a roadmap for the rallies to be addressed by top party leaders was prepared and the current political situation of the state was also discussed," it said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders, including O P Dhankar, were also present in the meeting.

According to a party statement, the top leadership of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Haryana in the days to come.

In the meeting, Nadda discussed the efforts being made to increase the BJP's vote percentage.

Earlier during the roadshow, Nadda also spoke at length about the various development programmes and schemes of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Polling for the 10 seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. PTI SUN VSD VN VN