INDIA bloc parties united, want discussion on SIR issue in Parliament: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) INDIA bloc parties are united in demanding a discussion in Parliament on the voter roll revision exercise in Bihar as it is important to protect the voting rights of all Indians, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk, Kharge claimed that minorities, Dalits and adivasis are facing the risk of losing their voting rights. "INDIA bloc parties want discussion in Parliament on special intensive revision of (SIR) electoral rolls in Bihar but government is unwilling," the Congress president said. "We have been urging the speaker, chairman and the government again and again that the voting rights of people should not be stolen.... That is what is happening in the SIR exercise," he said. Referring to the statements from the government and Chair in both Houses that the functioning of the Election Commission of India cannot be discussed in Parliament as it is an independent constitutional body, Kharge said everything under the sun can be discussed. "We want to have an opportunity to discuss it... They are in a way trying to cast doubt on the citizenship of individuals," he said. Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose said they will continue protests inside and outside Parliament over the SIR issue, and also raise concerns over "attacks" on Bengali-speaking people in BJP ruled states. She said a march will be taken out to the EC office on August 11 by the INDIA bloc parties. The joint press conference was attended by leaders from different INDIA bloc parties, including DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, among others. PTI AO AO DV DV