INDIA bloc parties will undo work done by Modi and even take away their 'tonti': PM in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the opposition and said they "did nothing for 60 years and are united to stop Modi and his work".

PM Modi addressed an election rally in support of BJP candidate from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, Saket Mishra.

"The people who did nothing for 60 years have united to stop Modi and his work. In UP, the flop film of two boys has been launched again," said the prime minister, adding that the "do shehzade" (two princes) will "undo the work done by Modi".

By saying "do shehzade", the prime minister was alluding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as alliance partners.

The SP and the Congress will take back the people's houses which have been built by Modi, the two parties will close the people's Jan Dhan accounts, withdraw their money, cut off their electricity connections and even take away their "tonti" (taps), alleged the prime minister.

Modi stressed that the Congress will cancel the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and impose Article 370 again in Kashmir.

"This means that the terrorists who are in the jails today will be called to the PM's house by the Congress and fed biryani. If the Congress comes, they will save the corrupt," he said.

Targetting the SP, Modi said under that party's government in UP, "rate card" was fixed to appointment DMs and DGPs, and provide jobs. They would release payments without having work been done, the prime minister added.