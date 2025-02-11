INDIA bloc rejected by people, Congress ‘Yuvraj and Yuvrani’ liability: BJP's Taran Chugh

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the people of the country have rejected the INDIA bloc, claiming that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are a liability for the opposition alliance, their party and the nation.

He also advised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to concentrate more on fulfilling the election promises of his party rather than thinking on restoration of the statehood to the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will definitely fulfill their promise made to the people of the region.

Talking to reporters after unveiling the statues of two prominent party’s ideologue, Deen Dayal Upadhayay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, at Trikuta Nagar BJP headquarters here, Chugh alleged that Congress has neither leadership nor a vision for the country.

“INDIA bloc is an amalgam of parties, which have always fought against each other on different ideologies. They have joined hands to hide their misdeeds, corruption and ensure their 'Yuvraj' and 'Yuvrani’s' reach the power corridors,” he said.

The BJP leader, however, said the people of the country have rejected this alliance, which suffered back-to-back setbacks in Haryana, Maharashtra and now in Delhi. The BJP had also got more than 1.46 lakh votes of INDIA alliance partners in Jammu and Kashmir in the last assembly elections.

“Congress is a liability in the INDIA bloc and so is the inexperienced, worthless and unsuccessful Yuvraj and Yuvrani for the opposition alliance, their own party and the country,” he said without naming Rahul and Priyanka.

Chugh claimed that the Congress has neither a leader nor a vision for the country.

“The INDIA bloc was formed with the twin objective of safeguarding corruption and returning to power to do more corruption and people have rejected this alliance on both the issues. Congress is not able to pass the zero mark for the fifth consecutive election in Delhi which shows that the people have voted against corruption,” he said.

Chugh said the blessings of people are with Prime Minister Modi, who made the name of the country famous around the globe and emerged as the messiah of the poor.

The BJP leader said that his party's performance in the Delhi Assembly elections will have its impact not only in Punjab but in the poll-bound states across the country.

“The people of Delhi were fed up with ‘AAP-DA’ and so are the people of Punjab where the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to fulfill a single promise where it is related to waiving farmers' loans, providing jobs to each family or improving law and order situation,” he said.

Chugh said living a peaceful life has become very difficult in Punjab under the AAP government as was evident from the deteriorating law and order situation by daily killings and grenade attacks on 10 police stations in the past two months.

He said the power is fast slipping from the hands of the AAP in Punjab and the BJP is gaining ground in the state with each passing day.

On restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he said Prime Minister Modi himself had promised it to people and so did Home Minister Shah.

“The promise will be fulfilled very soon so instead of doing politics on the subject, the chief minister should focus on fulfilling the promises to people, especially daily wagers and labourers. His government has failed to fulfill a single promise so far,” Chugh said. PTI TAS AS AS