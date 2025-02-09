INDIA bloc, riddled by contradictions of its constituents, disintegrating fast: Pradhan

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday claimed that the INDIA bloc was "disintegrating fast" as the opposition alliance was riddled by contradictions of its constituents who do not have a common agenda.

Pradhan, who was speaking to reporters here, described INDIA bloc constituents as "reactionaries rejected by the people".

"INDIA bloc, riddled by the contradictions of its constituents, is disintegrating fast, if not disintegrated already. INDIA bloc partners are facing defeat in different parts of the country as they do not have any common agenda. The reactionary coalition has all but ceased to exist," he said while replying to a query.

Pradhan said that in the Delhi assembly polls, one INDIA bloc partner (AAP) has faced defeat after being in power for 10 years even as the other partner (Congress), after being at the helm at the national capital for a longer period in the past, has bitten the dust.

Asserting that the victory of the BJP in the Delhi assembly polls is the vindication of the 'vikas' (development) policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "It is the verdict of the residents of Delhi in favour of the BJP to turn the national capital into a beautiful city." "People's mandate in favour of Modiji should not be belittled and insulted," Pradhan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha, said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5. PTI SUS ACD