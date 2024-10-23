INDIA bloc should clear stance on Kalyan Banerjee's conduct: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday asked leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, to clear their stance on the conduct of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee during the parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Banerjee was suspended for a day after he smashed a glass water bottle and allegedly threw it towards the Chair while injuring his fingers in the process during the meeting on Tuesday.

Shekhawat said Banerjee's conduct was an insult not only to parliamentary traditions but to parliamentary institutions and the Constitution.

"This is also an insult to the lakhs of voters who have elected him and sent him to Parliament. This kind of insult cannot be accepted in a democratic system. I want to ask all the leaders of the Congress party and the INDI alliance what their stance is on this matter," he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi and other leaders "should answer the public on such undemocratic behaviour", he said here. PTI SDA RT RT