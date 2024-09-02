INDIA bloc stages protest against power tariff hike in Pondy

Puducherry, Sep 2 (PTI) Cadres and leaders of parties attached to the INDIA bloc took out a procession through the main thoroughfares here on Monday to condemn the frequent hike in power tariff.

The procession which started from near Odiansalai passed through the important thoroughfares to reach the Secretariat where they staged a demonstration against the rise in power tariff.

Opposition leader in the Assembly R Siva (DMK), Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, leaders of CPI, CPI (Marxist), VCK, Indian Union Muslim League and CPI (Marxist-Leninist) were among those who participated in the agitation. PTI Cor SS