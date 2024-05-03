INDIA bloc supports anti-national forces, is against Lord Ram, says BJP chief Nadda

Dahod/ Ahmedabad, May 3 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused Congress and the INDIA bloc of supporting "anti-national forces" and being against Lord Ram.

Nadda held campaign rallies in Dahod and Ahmedabad and a roadshow at Gandhidham in Gujarat where Lok Sabha elections will be held in the third phase on May 7.

Speaking at Dahod, he said several INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or on bail, and the alliance of dynastic parties was a group of corrupt people.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had claimed in the Supreme Court that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure, and thus created hurdles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Nadda claimed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported the "tukde-tukde" gang of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who supported terrorist Afzal Guru, the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

"The UPA government under Sonia Gandhi's leadership had given an affidavit in the court saying that Ram is imaginary, and has no historical or scientific basis. They tried to create hurdles. Modi paved the way (for the construction of Ram temple) in the court, and after a ten-day of ritual, the consecration of Ram Lalla idol was performed on January 22," he said.

"When slogans were raised in the JNU in support of Afzal Guru, the mastermind of Parliament attack who was hanged...on the very second day Rahul Gandhi went to JNU to support them. Rahul Gandhi supported the `tukde-tukde' gang who supported terrorist Afzal, and made one of them a Lok Sabha candidate," Nadda alleged.

"Aren't they with anti-national forces? Should you vote for them?" he asked.

Speaking in Ahmedabad, he said as the country witnessed a shift from politics of appeasement ten years ago to the politics of report card and accountability, the Congress party found itself incompetent.

Before Narendra Modi came to power, the common narrative among ordinary people was that nothing was going to change, he said.

"Ten years ago, divide and rule, and politics of appeasement and vote bank were the order of the day. Modi challenged all this, and politics of development and inclusive development began in the country. Politics of report cards, politics of accountability, politics of performance -- is how it has changed today," Nadda said.

The BJP president also accused Congress of trying to change the Constitution to grant reservation to Muslims.

"Yesterday the Prime Minister said in clear words that Bhimrao Ambedkar has said reservation will not be granted in the name of religion but for social justice. They (Congress) are trying to change the reservation given to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs to the Muslim reservation. It will be akin to looting our Constitution," Nadda said.

The BJP chief also participated in a roadshow in Gandhidham of Kutch district.