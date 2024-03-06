INDIA bloc to form coordination committee for LS elections in Goa

Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) Constituents of Opposition's INDIA bloc on Wednesday decided to set up a coordination committee to formulate a joint strategy for Lok Sabha elections in Goa.

The Congress has already announced that it would be contesting both North Goa and South Goa seats, which other allies have supported.

Leaders of INDIA parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar) met here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Congress's Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare.

"We will jointly announce the names of both the candidates. The meeting decided to form a coordination committee and fight the elections together," Thakare said.

The committee will decide the strategy and the alliance will win both the seats, he said.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said the state's people are with INDIA, and as much as 67 per cent of voters are against the BJP. PTI RPS KRK