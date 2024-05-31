INDIA bloc to get decisive mandate due to Cong's campaign: Ramesh

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said that it is due to its positive campaign, the nyay guarantees and giving priority to protecting the Constitution that the INDIA bloc is going to get a "clear and decisive" mandate on June 4.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera and AICC social media department head Supriya Shrinate released a compilation of 272 questions the party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 72 days titled '72 Days, 272 Questions, 0 Jawab ' Bhaag Modi Bhaag'.
Addressing a press conference along with Khera and Shrinate, Ramesh said the Congress' campaign was positive and result of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.
He recalled that on January 23 this year in Guwahati, Rahul Gandhi for the first time announced the five nyays - Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedaari Nyay.
In Ranchi on February 5, Gandhi talked about 'hissedari nyay' and the party's guarantees under it, Ramesh said.
On February 23 in Ambikapur, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the guarantees under 'kisaan nyay'.
He pointed out on March 7 in Banswara, Kharge and Gandhi released the 'yuva nyay' guarantees.
On March 13 in Dhule, Gandhi announced 'naari nyay', while Kharge announced the 'shramik nyay' guarantees in Bengaluru, he said.
Ramesh also recalled that Rahul Gandhi carried the copy of the Constitution to public meetings and stressed the Congress' guarantee to protect social justice, get a caste census done and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation.
"We believe that due to our campaign, 'paach nyay pachchees guarantee' and the priority we gave on protection of the Constitution as stressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, we are going to get a clear and decisive mandate on June 4," Ramesh said.
During the presser, Ramesh also said the Congress made several complaints of model code violations by the BJP, including 14 against the PM, to the Election Commission of India.
"We respect the EC but sadly impartiality was not seen during the course of the campaign," he said.
Khera said the Congress campaign derailed Modi's "propaganda" and he did not tell the country what his government achieved.
Shrinate said the BJP campaign on social media was old and repetitive with no traction among the youth, while the Congress social media campaign worked in a big way among the youth. PTI ASK DV DV