INDIA bloc to have dinner meeting on Aug 7, march to EC on Aug 8

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition INDIA bloc leaders are likely to have a dinner meeting on August 7 to discuss strategy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, sources said on Sunday.

The opposition parties are also planning to take out a march to the office of the Election Commission of India on August 8 in protest against the SIR of electoral rolls exercise, they said.

This comes amid a standoff on the SIR issue in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has been a near washout as the Opposition's demand for a discussion has failed to draw a positive response from the ruling alliance.

According to the sources, the INDIA bloc party leaders will hold a dinner meeting on August 7 to discuss their strategy on the SIR issue. The meeting also comes as the election for the post of Vice President has been announced, and several opposition leaders have indicated that they may also field a joint candidate.

Opposition parties have expressed apprehension over the SIR exercise in Bihar, warning that it would lead to disenfranchisement of many, and have termed it as "vote-bandi" and "vote-chori". The INDIA bloc parties have been protesting inside and outside Parliament Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday cited a ruling by former Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar that the House cannot debate the functioning of a constitutional body like the EC to suggest the government's disapproval of the Opposition's demand for discussion.

He, however, added that it was for the chairs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to take a call on the issue.

Opposition parties have, meanwhile, said they will continue their protests to press for the debate, and if the government does not agree to a discussion on the issue in Parliament, the Monsoon Session may end up being a wash-out.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday said the Opposition will give "tutorials" to the "shaky Modi coalition" on Parliament procedure and how to discuss the issue.

The ruling BJP is "scared" of discussing the SIR underway in Bihar, he said and called the exercise "silent invisible rigging." "The SIR (Silent Invisible Rigging) vote chori is a subject that can easily be discussed in both Houses. BJP scared & are disrupting," the TMC leader said on X.

"From Monday, August 4, we will give the shaky Modi coalition free tutorials in Parliament rules & procedure to teach them how it can be discussed," he added.