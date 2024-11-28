INDIA bloc to hold protests in Delhi over Manipur situation: Congress leader

Imphal, Nov 28 (PTI) Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday said the INDIA bloc is planning to launch protests in New Delhi to demand normalcy in the strife-torn northeastern state.

National leaders of the alliance could take part in the proposed demonstrations in the national capital, he said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year, which has claimed over 250 lives.

"When is the state government planning to bring an end to the violence in the state? And why has it allowed the violence to prevail. Many political leaders in the assembly and outside it have urged the dispensation to initiate talks, but till today there has been none,” Meghachandra told reporters here.

"We have many times asked for a meeting of political parties, and urged the PM to visit the state. The situation in Manipur has worsened because the voice of the people has not been heard by the government,” he claimed.

Meghachandra also criticised Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the council of ministers for “frequent closure of educational institutions and internet ban”.

"The India bloc has resolved to launch an agitation in Delhi with national leaders of the coalition... probably from next week. We are making preparations and a team is likely to head to Delhi soon," he added. PTI CORR RBT