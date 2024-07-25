INDIA bloc to hold rally on Jul 30 over Kejriwal's declining health in jail: AAP

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The INDIA bloc of opposition parties will hold a rally on July 30 at Jantar Mantar here to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside Tihar jail, the AAP said on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led central government and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.

"The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health," the AAP said.

During a press conference, Atishi was asked about the rally and she hit out at the BJP over the chief minister's declining health.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring against the people of Delhi in every way. It is stopping the work of the people of Delhi. It is stopping the money of the people of Delhi. The BJP got Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who worked for the people of Delhi arrested," she claimed.

Atishi further claimed that when the BJP got to know that Kejriwal could get bail from the Supreme Court, they got him arrested by the CBI.

"They know that Kejriwal has diabetes since last 30 years. His weight has gone down by 8.5 kg in custody. A glucometer monitors his sugar levels during the entire day. The data of this device is shared with the LG and the Centre. They know that Kejriwal's sugar levels have declined to dangerous levels," she said.

Atishi claimed that the chief minister's sugar levels have gone down 34 times.

"BJP knew this and got him arrested by CBI. BJP wants that his health should be permanently damaged. All the INDIA bloc parties will protest against Kejriwal's custody and the prevailing danger to his health," she added.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case. PTI SLB ZMN