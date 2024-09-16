INDIA bloc to observe bandh on Sept 18 to protest move to privtaise power supply

Puducherry, Sept 16 (PTI) The INDIA bloc has called for a dawn to dusk bandh in Puducherry on Sept 18 to condemn the current hike in power tariff and also to protest the move of the territorial government to introduce pre-paid metres for power supply and to privatise distribution of power.

President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress CommitteeV Vaithilingam and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry VVaithilingam said in a release Monday that the bandh is also aimed at protesting against the current decision of the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here to privatise the distribution of power supply.

He said that the leaders and cadres of the DMK, communist parties, VCK and others affiliated to INDIA bloc would hold a rally on Tuesday to seek the cooperation of all sections of the people for the successful conduct of the bandh on September 18.

There has been a sustained protest by the opposition against the proposed move to privatise power distribution in the UnionTerritory.

The INDIA block expressed apprehension over the decision to allow private players take up distribution of power supply and said consumers would be held to ransom. They also pointed out that farmers would be deprived of the free power supply and the tariff for all consumers would shoot up.

The INDIA block also has been stating that there wasno inconvenience now when the Department of Electricity is supplying the power.All assets of the department would be placed at the disposal of the privatesector if the power supply becomes the prerogative of the private entrepreneurs. PTI COR ROH