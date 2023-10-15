INDIA bloc to stage protests in Odisha against 'anti-people' policies of state, central govts next month

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Opposition bloc INDIA leaders and supporters will stage protests across the state next month against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Odisha and central governments, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak said here on Sunday.

At least 17 non-BJP and non-BJD parties including the Congress will hold mass demonstrations at four places across the state in November, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Pattanayak said the protests will be held in Rayagada, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Balasore next month soon after the Durga puja festival.

Senior leaders from all the 17 parties will participate in the agitations against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the state and Centre, he said.

Alleging both the BJD and BJP are running ‘dictatorship’ governments at the state and the Centre, the Congress leader said prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed while both the governments failed to provide employment to youths as promised earlier.

He alleged that atrocities against women have increased in the state and corruption is rampant in execution of welfare schemes.

Pattanayak alleged both the governments were not making any efforts to conduct the OBC census.

"No steps have been taken to resolve the issues of tribal and backward communities," he said.

To a query on seat-sharing among the 17 parties for the upcoming polls, he said, "No discussion was held on the subject. Our aim is to win maximum number of seats." Pattanayak also informed that the OPCC will stage demonstrations in Puri on October 16 to demand the reopening of all the four gates of Jagannath temple for devotees.

The party has also demanded the reopening of the 'ratna bhandar' of the temple for repairs and inventory of ornaments stored in the shrine’s treasury, he said.

The party will submit a memorandum to the governor through the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in this regard, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB