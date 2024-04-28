INDIA bloc to win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren

Jamshedpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday claimed that INDIA bloc candidates will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats of the state in the ensuing elections.

What had happened in the Kolhan region of the state in the last assembly elections will be replicated in the entire Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha polls, the JMM leader told reporters.

The JMM and its coalition partners bagged all 14 assembly seats in 2019 in the Kolhan region comprising three districts - East Singhbhum (six seats), West Singhbhum (five) and Seraikela-Kharswan (three).

“We had lagged behind in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but managed to regain our position winning all 14 assembly seats with our allies in the Kolhan region,” he said.

Slamming the BJP-led central government, Soren alleged that the Narendra Modi administration did nothing for education and employment but engaged people only with "jumla" (tall promises).

People of Jharkhand would give a befitting reply to the BJP, Soren said. PTI BS NN