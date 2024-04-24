India bloc trying to confiscate people's property and hard-earned money: Dhumal

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 24 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Wednesday alleged the Congress and India bloc are trying to confiscate people's hard-earned money, property, houses and land on the pretext of financial and institutional investigation.0 In a statement issued here, he said the Congress manifesto shows that common people's property, houses, gold and bank deposits will not be safe.

He claimed Congress and India bloc leaders are talking about getting financial and institutional surveys done for wealth redistribution, and alleged the Congress has always adopted discriminatory attitude for its vote-bank politics, instead of uniting the countrymen.

Dhumal said that since 2014 under the Modi government, the country is on the path of development with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

The Congress and its allies are trying to cheat the public in the name of financial and institutional survey and redistribution, he said, adding that recently an interview of a Congress leader surfaced in which he talked about the inheritance tax imposed in the US.

The people of the country have to choose between the Congress and India bloc, which are eyeing their ancestral property and hard-earned money, and the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is moving towards self-reliance by increasing the income of common man, he alleged. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK