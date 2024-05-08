INDIA bloc trying to snatch reservation and give it to Muslims: Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) BJP leader and Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday accused the INDIA bloc and the Congress of trying to "snatch" the reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and giving it to Muslims.

Rathore alleged that the country's Constitution is in "danger" because of them and also accused them of corruption.

Rathore made the remark while speaking to PTI during the roadshow here in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area where he had come to support Harsh Malhotra, the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

He further accused the Congress-led UPA government of harbouring black money during its tenure and giving rise to corruption. Rathore claimed that after the BJP government came to power in 2014, politics was made free of corruption through electoral bonds.

"After 2014, electoral bonds came which means that black money ended. Today, people can know which party takes how much money from where, it is because of Narendra Modi ji. The black money-related corruption got out of politics. During the earlier government, the UPA-led Congress used black money.

"They are the same people who are against electoral bonds, they are the same people who want to change reservation. They want to give reservation to Muslims. They have already done this in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," he said.

Rathore said, "Today, if reservation for STs, SCs, OBCs is in danger, it is because of the Congress and the INDIA alliance. In fact, the Constitution is in danger because of them.

"It is PM Modi's resolution and guarantee that the Constitution will be saved at all cost. The Congress wants to change the Constitution and they were the ones who changed it during Emergency," he added.

A crowd of BJP supporters, including women of all ages, had gathered here with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying "Mai hun Modi ka parivar (I am Modi's family)" message written over them.

Saffron flags with the party's lotus symbol were waved as people raised pro-Modi slogans.

Asked about his campaign for BJP's East Delhi candidate, Rathore said, "The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years is self-reflective. The scale on which development has taken place in the entire country is nothing like what we have seen so far." He added, "On one hand, it is being discussed to give reservation to Muslims, on the other hand PM Modi is trying to save the reservation as per the Constitution of the country." The Congress' focus is on the development of "one family", while the BJP focuses on "country-first," he said. "The BJP has the blessings and love of the public. When we have such a strong leader like PM Modi then we can easily expect to get votes from all segments," Rathore said responding to a question regarding the party's target to secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJJ SJJ MNK MNK