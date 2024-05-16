INDIA bloc wants to make 5 PMs in 5 years: Modi in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP) May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the INDIA bloc wants to make five prime ministers in five years and claimed that it will disintegrate after June 4.

Counting of votes for all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections will be undertaken on June 4.

Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate, the PM said the INDIA bloc wants to replace the stable NDA government and make five prime ministers in five years.

"Many things will happen after June 4. The INDI alliance will disintegrate and they will look for a scapegoat after the defeat." In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "The shehzade (princes) of Lucknow and Delhi will leave for abroad on summer vacations," said Modi.

Commenting that running a country is not a play for those born with a golden spoon, Modi said, "They have gone from Amethi and will go even from Rae Bareli."