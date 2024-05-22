INDIA bloc wants to push country into abyss of corruption: U'khand CM Dhami

Faridabad, May 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday claimed the opposition INDIA bloc wants to push the country into the "abyss of corruption" but the people have decided to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time in a row.

Campaigning for Krishan Pal Gurjar, the BJP's candidate in the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, Dhami said that since 2014 a lot of work has been done for the welfare of the people in the country.

"The army now responds to bullets with shells," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

"The INDI Alliance, including the Congress, wants to push the country into the abyss of corruption like before 2014. The policy and intentions of these people are not right nor do they have any ideology, he said.

Dhami asserted that the people of the country have decided that they have to form a government under the leadership of Narendra Modi once again.

Polling in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI COR NSD NSD