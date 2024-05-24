INDIA bloc wants to rob reservation of SCs, STs, OBCs to appease Muslims: JP Nadda

Kushinagar (UP), May 24 (PTI) Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday alleged that the "ghamandia" (arrogant) alliance is against the Dalits, tribals and backwards because they want to rob the reservation of these sections and appease Muslims.

The BJP chief also alleged that the "arrogant alliance" is "anti-Sanatan" and "anti-national".

He appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP and claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc is against the SCs, STs, OBCs and extremely backward classes because they want to appease Muslims by robbing the reservation of these sections of the society.

"This alliance wants to rob the reservation of Dalits, Advasis and backward communities for Muslim appeasement," he said.

Nadda was addressing an election rally organised here in support of BJP candidate and sitting MP from Kushinagar Lok Sabha constituency Vijay Dubey.

Praising the work of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda said, "Today, despite being hit by COVID and the war in Ukraine, India has jumped from the 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi. If Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy of the world." Reminding the Covid crisis, Nadda said, "No leader of the world was capable of fighting Covid. America, Europe and Japan could not take a decision but Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown and made the country capable of fighting Covid within two months." Making an appeal to the people to vote in favour of the BJP candidate, he said, "If the button is pressed at the right place, development takes place. But if the button is pressed at the wrong place, the honour of daughters-in-law is put in danger and businessmen are forced to flee." He said, "Seeing the people's excitement, enthusiasm, happiness and energy, I am convinced that you have made up your mind to send Vijay Dubey to the Lok Sabha again. The question is not about Dubey but about making Narendra Modi the prime minister." Nadda also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He held Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for scams including Gomti River Front. He talked about the fodder scam involving RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's people are involved in the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

He also accused the DMK leaders of being involved in alleged sand scam and Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam.

The BJP chief said, "Once upon time, Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia rule where daughters-in-law were not safe, businessmen were migrating and the mafia used to kill anyone in broad daylight. Today in the same Uttar Pradesh, with the blessings of Narendra Modi and the hard work of Yogi Adityanath, the mafia have been buried in the ground and the people who used to be with the mafia are in jail." Nadda also accused the opposition parties of indulging in nepotism. Naming several leaders of the INDIA bloc, he accused them of thinking only about their family members. He went on to assert that Modi on other hand is concerned about 140 crore people of the country.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the poll meeting. Elections for Kushinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.