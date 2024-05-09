INDIA bloc will come to power at Centre while Shinde govt will collapse in Maharashtra: Patole

Nagpur, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced, while the dispensation in the state led by Eknath Shinde will collapse.

The INDIA bloc will win more than 35 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, he expressed confidence while talking to reporters here.

He said it was doubtful if the next assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due later this year, will take place or not as the incumbent Mahayuti government led by CM Shinde will also fall once the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4.

When asked about NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's claim that the MVA will win 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Patole said it was absolutely correct.

"In fact, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can get more than 30 to 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra as people have taken this election in their hands and people want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lose and the opposition's alliance to win.

On party leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on X that INDIA alliance will form the next government, Patole said there was an atmosphere in favour of Gandhi's leadership in the country.

"People of the country want change and they are angry with the Narendra Modi-led government and the BJP. Hence, the people have decided to bring the INDIA alliance in power and we can see the winds of change in the country," the former MP said.

To a query on an MLA from Nashik district, Suhas Kande, accusing ruling NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal of campaigning for the NCP (SP), Patole said, "Mahabharat is going on in the ruling Mahayuti and there is fear among them that they will lose power." PTI CLS NP