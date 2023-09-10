INDIA bloc will fall due to contradictions: Suvendu

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that INDIA bloc leaders were only interested in grabbing power.

He claimed that the BJP is the only party which works for the people of the country.

Adhikari, who was addressing a meeting of the BJP at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district, said the non-BJP opposition parties are opportunistic and are in the race to become prime ministers but that did not take the country forward by an inch.

"There had been so many PMs since Independence. Several of them were from Congress alone. What did they do for the nation, Except those from BJP, none had worked for real development, to improve the condition of masses," he said.

The INDIA bloc "will fall due to its inner contradictions", count the days, the Nandigram MLA said. He described the leaders of the INDIA bloc as "desperate power-hungry groups who only want to serve their own people and ignore the masses." Adhikari said the Trinamool Congress win in Dhupguri by-polls did not reflect the real picture.

"TMC lost at least 30,000 of its loyal votes and the results would have been different had the Left and Congress votes did not go TMC's way. The Lok Sabha polls will throw a different result for north Bengal," he added. PTI SUS RG