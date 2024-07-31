INDIA bloc will pull farmers out of debt trap by providing 'weapon' of MSP legal guarantee: Rahul

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the INDIA bloc would pull farmers out of the debt trap by providing them with the "weapon" of legal guarantee for MSP.

He made the remarks while congratulating farmers from Telangana on the launch of the second phase of the state government's crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of more than Rs 6,198 crore, which will benefit about 6.4 lakh farmer families.

"Congratulations once again to the farmer brothers and sisters of Telangana. As per its manifesto promise, the Telangana government has released the second tranche of farm loan waiver," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The "Prajalu Congress government" is providing relief to 6.4 lakh farmer families of the state by waiving their loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh, Gandhi said.

"While on one the hand, the BJP has kept the farmers of the country in the debt trap, denying their demand and need for legal guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price), the Congress, on the other hand, is working to provide help to the agricultural families at every possible place," the former Congress chief said.

The INDIA bloc will take the farmers of India out of this debt trap by providing them the weapon of legal guarantee for MSP, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the second phase of his government's crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of more than Rs 6,198 crore.

The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues started the second phase of disbursal of money for the loan waiver scheme during an event on the legislative assembly premises.

While the loans of farmers who borrowed up to Rs 1 lakh were waived in the first phase on July 18, loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are being dispensed with in the second phase. PTI ASK SZM