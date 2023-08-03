INDIA bloc will save country from disaster, communal tension: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that opposition bloc INDIA will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee claimed there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempt to win the elections.

"INDIA will win the 2024 elections and form the government. It will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment," she told reporters at the state secretariat while inaugurating a number of development projects.

"India is our motherland. Therefore, the INDIA alliance is of the motherland, by the motherland, and for the motherland. Whereas there is no value in NDA. For so many years, they held no meeting among themselves," she said, pointing to the recent meetings of the NDA parties.

Banerjee claimed she has received information that the BJP is trying to "hack the EVMs".

"They have already started planning (on how to win the Lok Sabha polls). They are trying to hack the EVMs. We have received such information, and have already found some evidence. We are also looking for more. This will be discussed during the next meeting of INDIA coalition members, whenever its date is finalised," she said.

Banerjee alleged that violence has always been a part of "BJP's dictionary".

"Their dictionary does not have Constitution in it but violence," she said.

Rejecting the allegations, senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the whole country saw who hacks elections.

"TMC didn't complain about EVMs when it won the 2021 assembly polls," he said.

Banerjee inaugurated several projects, including a new bridge built over the Dwarka river at Rangam in Murshidabad district. The two-lane 105-metre-long bridge will link Baharampore with Kandi. PTI SCH SOM SOM