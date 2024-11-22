INDIA bloc will win J'khand polls, perform better than 2019: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Ranchi: AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday exuded confidence that the ruling alliance will return to power in Jharkhand with better numbers compared to the 2019 elections.

Mir's claim came a day before the counting of votes for 81 assembly seats, which is slated on Saturday.

"We are 100 per cent confident to be back in power in Jharkhand with better numbers and our performance will be better than the 2019 election results", Mir said speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport.

He claimed that they continuously worked for people for five years, despite the disturbance by the Covid pandemic and political intervention by Delhi (Centre), which tried to topple the government.

"We have performed on the ground, given respect to women and also placed the agenda for the next five years. We have not asked for votes on hypothetical slogans. We have served the people and given them guarantees to serve for the next five years", he said.

The Congress party is jointly contesting Jharkhand polls with JMM, RJD, CPI (ML) L under the INDIA bloc.

The Congress party is contesting 30 seats, JMM on 43, RJD on 6 and CPI (ML) L four seats. The alliance partners are in a friendly fight in three assembly seats—Chhatarpur, Bishrampur and Dhanwar.