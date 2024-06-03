INDIA bloc will win more seats than BJP in Rajasthan: State Cong chief Dotasra

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc will win more seats in the state than the BJP.

He also alleged that the Election Commission is working under the pressure created by the BJP.

"The people of Rajasthan have voted in favour of the INDIA bloc candidates, and we will win more seats than the BJP," Dotasra told reporters here.

"We will register 100 per cent victory on about 10 seats and there are about eight seats where we have a lead," he said, adding that people of the country have voted to save the Constitution and to uproot the "dictatorship" that has been going on in the country for the last 10 years.

Dotasra alleged that whatever complaints were made to the EC by the AICC and the state congress, no action was taken on even a single complaint.

He claimed that the ruling BJP did not contest the elections on the issues.

"Has inflation gone down? Has unemployment reduced? Has the income of the farmer increased? Has the BJP done anything good in foreign policy and economic policy? It could not do well in any field. There was anger among the people," he said.

The state Congress chief also alleged that the Rajasthan government has not been able to do any work in the last six months.

He said that this time people have voted against the failures of the Modi government at the Center, and for the 'Nyay Patra' and guarantees of the Congress.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has an alliance with its INDIA bloc partners including the CPI-M and the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA had won all 25 seats in the state. The Congress drew a blank in the polls. PTI AG KVK KVK