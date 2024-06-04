INDIA bloc's lies have slightly worked, but NDA will form govt with clear majority: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday claimed that the "lies" spread by the INDI alliance have worked to some extent in its favour, but the counting of votes is still underway, and ultimately the NDA will form a government with a clear majority.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said the BJP and NDA constituents have performed well in some states and suffered setbacks in a few places.

Targeting the opposition INDI alliance, Sai said, "INDI alliance resorted to lies about ending reservation and change in the Constitution. I think their lies have slightly worked (in their favour). However, the counting is still underway, and the NDA will form a government with a clear majority." Sai expressed his gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh as the BJP achieved a comfortable lead in 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"I feel proud to tell you that victory in 10 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh is certain. Counting is still underway, and I firmly believe that the BJP will win the remaining one seat till the counting process concludes," he said.

Asked about the party's performance in the country, Sai said many rounds of counting were still left.

"We are close to reaching the goal in our slogan (Abki baar, 400 paar). Our performance is good in some states and bad in a few others. The BJP and NDA performed well in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana," the chief minister said. PTI TKP ARU