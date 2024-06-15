INDIA bloc's LS poll victory historic, Modi became PM only due to allies' support: TN CM

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jun 15 (PTI) The victory of the INDI Alliance in the Lok Sabha poll was historic as the people deprived the BJP of a decisive mandate to form the government on its own, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Saturday.

Narendra Modi became prime minister only due to the support extended by Chief Ministers: N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar and not on the BJP's strength in the Parliament, he said and claimed that this was a "defeat" to Modi as he had to depend on allies to form the government.

"Where will the BJP be but for the support from Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar," Stalin, who is the president of DMK, asked at a Mupperum Vizha (tri-celebrations) held here.

The event marked the celebration of the spectacular victory of the DMK-led combine in Tamil Nadu winning all 39 seats in the state and the lone constituency in Puducherry, the valedictory of centenary celebrations of DMK stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and felicitating Stalin for piloting the INDI Alliance in TN to an overwhelming victory.

"It is not an ordinary victory for us but a historic win, a victory for your hard work and unity. Now the BJP government cannot do all that it wants," he said.

The fact that the BJP could get only 240 seats and not its projected number of 400 plus constituencies was the 41st victory coming after the combine won all 40 seats in TN and Puducherry, Stalin said.

"I can never forget the love and affection showered on me by brother Rahul Gandhi. He gave me a box of sweets and finished the narrative set by Modi who visited the state eight times," the chief minister said recalling Gandhi's gift to him in Coimbatore during the poll campaign.

As in the state, on the national level too, the BJP's misinformation campaign was exposed and people voted for the INDI Alliance, he said. Seen in this aspect, the Lok Sabha poll was a defeat to the prime minister, he added.

Referring to the criticism of the DMK MPs that they spent their time in the Parliament canteen eating Vada, Stalin said "our MPs are going to burn your ego with their views in the Parliament. Wait and see." The DMK will maintain its winning streak and would decimate the opposition AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election. This task would commence from the Vikravandi by-election next month, to wresting all the assembly constituencies now held by the AIADMK, in the coming Assembly election, he said.

DMK’s allies including VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, participated. PTI JSP KH