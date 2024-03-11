INDIA bloc's Sarfraz Ahmad, Pradeep Verma of BJP file nominations for RS polls

Ranchi, Mar 11 (PTI) INDIA bloc's candidate Sarfraz Ahmad and BJP-led NDA's Pradeep Verma on Monday filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Both of them are expected to win unopposed as only two candidates have filed their nomination for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand for which elections will be held on March 21.

Seventy-year-old Ahmad, a former JMM MLA, was accompanied by Chief Minister Champai Soren, state minister Alamgir Alam of the Congress, minister Satyanand Bhokta of the RJD and CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh to the electoral office at Jharkhand Assembly.

Soren said, "We maintain transparency in every work we do in the coalition. We have unanimously decided to send Sarafaraz Ahmad to Rajya Sabha." Ahmad said, "I have worked for the people of Jharkhand and will continue doing it." He said his nomination sends a message that the "INDIA bloc will face every challenge together in the state".

Verma (52) was accompanied by BJP state president Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto and NCP MLA Kamlesh Singh during the filing of his nomination.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the party's state president Babulal Marandi for his Rajya Sabha candidature.

"I will be the voice of Jharkhand in Parliament," he said.

The biennial election for the two Rajya Sabha seats from the state is scheduled for March 21, an official said.

The tenure of the current Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, Samir Oraon of the BJP and Diraj Prasad Sahu of the Congress, is set to end on May 3, necessitating fresh elections to fill the vacancies.

"If status quo is maintained after the process of scrutiny and withdrawal, the two candidates might be declared winners unopposed on the evening of March 14," Syed Javed Haider, returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand, told PTI.

The nomination process, which commenced on March 4, concluded on Monday.

Only two candidates have filed their nominations for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 12 and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is set for March 14.

Based on the numerical strength of the state assembly, comprising 81 members, candidates of both the ruling alliance and the opposition are expected to be elected unopposed in the upcoming polls.

Jharkhand currently has six Rajya Sabha seats.

The ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the BJP has 26 legislators and the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI(ML) each have one lawmaker, alongside two Independents and a nominated member.

Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one. PTI SAN SAN ACD