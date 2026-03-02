INDIA bloc's youth wings back IYC, raise concern over curbs on democratic protests

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The youth wings of INDIA bloc parties on Monday extended support to the Indian Youth Congress and its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" during the recent AI Impact Summit in Delhi, according to a statement.

The India Youth Front (IYF), an umbrella organisation of the youth wings representing several INDIA bloc parties, expressed concern over what it described as restrictions on democratic protests in the national capital, the statement issued by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said.

Samajwadi Party's youth leader Fahad Ahmad said the history of Congress and its youth wing is closely linked to the country's political evolution.

"Whenever injustice has occurred, these organisations have protested through democratic means. If designated protest sites such as Jantar Mantar are shut, where will citizens go to register dissent?" the statement quoted Ahmad as saying.

Peaceful protests are "the strength of democracy and a fundamental right in every democratic country," he said, alleging that curbs on demonstrations and restrictions on media access create "an undeclared emergency-like situation".

The IYF said that while governments may take decisions, "the nation remains paramount and larger than any individual".

Nigam, another leader present at a press conference held at the Youth Congress office, said protests have historically been part of India's democratic fabric.

"During the Commonwealth Games too, opposition parties staged demonstrations. Dissent has always been integral to democratic tradition," he said.

This comes two days after a Delhi court stayed the bail granted to Chib, hours after a magistrate court ordered his release, observing that the Right to Life and Liberty is the "soul of the Indian Constitution." Chib was produced before Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta at her official residence around 1 am on Saturday, after his four-day police custody granted on February 24 came to an end. PTI MSJ MSJ RUK RUK