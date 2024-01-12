India-born British author Nandini Das, economist Meghnad Desai to be part of Kolkata book fair

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) India-born English author Nandini Das will discuss her book ‘Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire’, which won the British Academy Book Prize, at the upcoming 47th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) starting January 18.

The 50-year-old author, who studied at Jadavpur University, will participate in a talk show on January 19 alongside academics Alex Ellis and Prof Sukanta Chaudhuri.

Das, currently a professor of early modern literature and culture in the English faculty at the University of Oxford, has written books such as ‘Renaissance Romance: The Transformation of English Prose Fiction 1570-1620’ and ‘Kumbhakarna: The Sleeping Giant’.

The United Kingdom is the theme country at the IKBF this year, and the UK Pavilion will provide visitors with new and unique experiences, including talks and discussions with prominent academics and celebrated authors from the UK, as well as exciting exhibitions.

The British Council pavilion at the fair will also showcase the 75th anniversary of the British Council's presence in India, highlighting the UK's work in literature, arts, science, and English language learning, according to a British Council spokesperson.

India-born British economist and House of Lords member Meghnad Desai will also participate in a panel discussion on January 26 at the Kolkata Literature Festival, which takes place alongside the book fair. The discussion, titled "Woes of the Million Dollar Club," will include journalists Sreenivasan Jain and Supriya Sharma.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the British Council's presence in India by showcasing the UK's work in literature, arts, science, and English language learning. Visitors will get a glimpse into the tapestry of education, science, and creativity," the spokesperson added.

Author Sebastian Faulks will discuss his latest book, 'The Seventh Son', with Aatreyee Guha Thakurta, head of Higher Education Mobility at the British Council, on January 25.

On January 27, there will be a poetry session featuring Nia Morias, the Welsh-language children's poet laureate, and other Bangla poets as part of the Kolkata Literature Festival, according to the spokesperson. PTI SUS MNB