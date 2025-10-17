India building global-standard inland ship repair network to boost water transport: Shantanu Thakur

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) India is strengthening its inland ship repair and maintenance infrastructure to boost inland water transport and achieve self-reliance in the maritime sector, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said on Friday.

In an interview with PTI ahead of India Maritime Week 2025 (October 27-31) in Mumbai, Thakur asserted that the country's inland waterways are no longer peripheral; they are central to the nation's maritime destiny.

Thakur acknowledged that the government’s efforts under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and guided by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, aim to transform India’s vast inland waterways into engines of growth, aligning the hinterland with global standards in trade, logistics, and industry.

"Ship repair and maintenance facilities are no longer just technical additions; they are catalysts for economic transformation. Our goal is to ensure that India's inland waterways are fully equipped to support vessel operations without depending on coastal docks or foreign services," Thakur said.

Two new Ship Repair Facilities (SRFs) have recently been commissioned in Patna and Varanasi on the Ganga (National Waterway-1), while another is coming up at Pandu, Guwahati, to cater to the Brahmaputra (NW-2) and Barak (NW-16).

According to Thakur, these facilities will not only reduce turnaround time for vessels, but also create employment opportunities, foster technical skills, and encourage MSME participation across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the North Eastern Region.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency implementing these projects, aims to decentralise critical maritime infrastructure from the coastline to the riverine heartland.

The Patna and Varanasi SRFs, now operational, are designed to handle a wide range of vessels — from cargo carriers to passenger ferries — bringing down maintenance costs and downtime significantly.

"These are modern facilities equipped with dry docks, workshops, and floating repair units. They will enhance the reliability and safety of operations on our national waterways," the MP from Bongoan constituency said.

The minister described the upcoming Pandu SRF as a "strategic game-changer" for the North Eastern Region. Once operational, it will serve as the primary hub for inland vessel maintenance in the region and facilitate trade connectivity with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"This is in line with our Act East and Neighbourhood First policies. Improved repair infrastructure will strengthen our logistical network across international borders and boost regional trade," he said.

The inland ship repair initiative is also being reinforced at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), formerly Kolkata Port Trust, which Thakur said "underscores the strategic importance of this infrastructure." The port has partnered with major players such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) to strengthen its technical capacity.

SMPK has allotted a 128-acre plot at Jellingham near Medinipur to Atreya Shipyard Pvt Ltd for dry docking, vessel repair, and allied works, a move Thakur said marks a major expansion of the port's long-term ship repair and shipbuilding capacity beyond its main dock systems and complements the government's inland waterways vision.

Thakur noted that the inland ship repair programme complements IWAI's earlier achievements, including world-class multi-modal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj, and Haldia, built under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP).

The goal, he added, is to develop a self-sustaining inland vessel ecosystem where ships are built, maintained, and repaired locally.

From an environmental standpoint, Thakur said the new SRFs reflect India's commitment to green and sustainable maritime practices.

"Each facility has been designed with waste management, water recycling, and energy-efficient systems in mind, in line with the PM's vision of a blue economy that balances growth with ecological responsibility," he said.

The minister said the government's long-term vision under the Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047 is to position India among the top five global maritime nations by expanding the value chain from ship design and building to repair and recycling.