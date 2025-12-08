India calls for free, fair elections in Myanmar

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) India on Monday called for free, fair and inclusive elections in Myanmar for the country's transition to democracy.

India's comments came nearly two weeks before elections start in Myanmar.

The elections in the country will be held in three phases, starting on December 28.

"India supports Myanmar's transition to democracy and it is of the view that participation of all political stakeholders is important for the credibility of the electoral exercise that is to happen there," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The election should be free, fair and inclusive, he said.

"India will continue to support all efforts that advance peace, dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar," he added.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson also made a mention of India's assistance to Myanmar after the country was hit by a major earthquake in March that killed more than 5,000 people.

"We sent a large team to provide relief to the people. We also provided humanitarian assistance and medical support. We had set up a temporary hospital there," he said.

"Subsequent to that, we continued to offer whatever help that we can so that the people's lives can come back to normal," he added.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The country has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021. PTI MPB KVK KVK