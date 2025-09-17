India can achieve developed nation status before 2047 with constructive criticism: Himachal Governor

Shimla, Sep 17 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said that the country could achieve the status of a developed nation well before 2047 if constructive criticism replaces mere fault-finding in Indian politics.

He was addressing a national conference and book release programme organised by the Narendra Modi Study Centre on the occasion of the prime minister's 75th birthday at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The event celebrated the prime minister's vision and reiterated the role of constructive dialogue, innovative governance and social responsibility in achieving a developed and empowered India by 2047.

The theme of the conference was "Viksit Bharat@2047: Roadmap for Inclusive Development, Social Justice, and Sustainable Growth." As the chief guest, the Governor congratulated PM Modi on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

The governor appreciated the transformative leadership of the prime minister over the last 11 years, stating that the development journey under his guidance had not been limited to governance but had been a lived experience, connecting schemes and policies with the daily lives of citizens.

He lauded the initiatives aimed at self-reliance, innovation, social justice, women's empowerment, clean energy and global cooperation, adding that these measures would serve as guiding principles for generations to come.

Shukla released seven books based on the life and work of Prime Minister Modi on this occasion.