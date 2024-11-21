India can achieve developmental goals by embracing modern advancements: Prez Murmu

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed confidence that India can achieve its developmental goals by embracing modern advancements while preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at 'Koti Deepotsavam,' a mass deepam lighting event held during the Hindu month of Kartik, the President emphasised India’s progress towards "holistic and inclusive development." "To achieve this vision, we must move forward together and contribute to building a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," Murmu said.

She encouraged citizens to light "the lamp of the resolution", symbolising a commitment to continuous progress, adherence to truth and dharma, and a focus on the welfare of the underprivileged.

The President expressed her happiness at attending the event, which she described as a "celebration of Telugu art, culture, and heritage".

Murmu highlighted the significance of lighting lamps as a message of moving from darkness to light and ignorance to knowledge. She noted that the tradition of Kartik Deepam has been observed since ancient times with Lord Shiva being worshipped during this period.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya were among the dignitaries present at the event.

President Murmu, who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday evening, is set to deliver the inaugural address at LokManthan 2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers," on November 22. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK KH