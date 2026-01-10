India can become self-reliant only by embracing mantra of Swadeshi and Swabhasha

Jodhpur, Jan 10 (PTI) Emphasising the need to encourage 'Swadeshi' and 'Swabhasha' for achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people to make and use local products and to converse in their mother tongue at home.

Shah said that language is key to preserving any society, culture and religion. While any language can be learnt or spoken as required to progress in the world, only Hindi and local languages must be used for conversation with children at home, as it will help strengthen their connection with their roots, he stressed.

"Only by adopting the mantra of 'Swadeshi' (indigenous) and 'Swabhasha' (mother tongue) can India become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant)," he said.

The minister was addressing the Maheshwari Global Convention at Jodhpur, where members from the Maheshwari community converged from various parts of the country and abroad.

"If you talk in your language with the children at home, they will be automatically connected to their history, to their state of Rajasthan.... It is the language only which keeps the society alive, religion alive and takes the culture forward," said Shah.

"Speak in any language as is needed at other places, even if it is a foreign language, but speak only in the mother tongue with children at home," the minister said.

Emphasising the need to work towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Shah highlighted the significance of 'Swadeshi' in making India a leading nation in every field by 2047.

"If we have to reach the top, 'aatmanirbhar' is the only option and to make it successful, the only mantra is 'Swadeshi'," said Shah, calling upon businesses to venture into manufacturing at least one product which is not being made in the country yet, along with what they have already been producing, in order to make 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Recognising the role of the community, the minister said that right from the era of the freedom struggle to post-independence phase of an evolving India, the Maheshwari community has played a crucial role.

"Whether it be the struggle against the Mughals, the freedom movement, or efforts to make the country self-reliant, the Maheshwari community has contributed to every task of nation-building. They have a very big role in the cultural renaissance of the country," said Shah.

Terming such conventions of communities a binding force for the country, Shah said that they "strengthen the nation, not divide them".

"Our communities never divided the country. This does not symbolise narrowness, but unity and power. Unity is important not only for the community but for the nation as well," he said.

"If every community takes care of its poor, the entire country's poor will be taken care of. If every community becomes independent, the entire nation becomes independent," he said.

Shah said that the Maheshwari community, which has contributed to numerous nation-building efforts, is providing momentum to the work for making a 'developed India' through investments, innovation, and startups.

A dialogue was held with entrepreneurs and youths at the 'Maheshwari Global Convention and Expo, 2026, organised by the community in Jodhpur. This expo is proving to be significant in providing global exposure to Indian businesses, bringing various industries onto one platform, and exploring opportunities for exports, Shah said.

On the occasion, the minister also released a stamp recognising the contribution of the Maheshwari community in the development of the country.