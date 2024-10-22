India can compete with major global players in readymade garments: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state as well as the country has the potential and resources to compete with the major global players in the readymade garments industry.

Inaugurating the Silk Expo at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, which runs from October 22-28, the chief minister said, "Small nations worldwide have established a strong presence in the readymade garment industry, even with limited resources and opportunities." "We, on the other hand, have both the potential and resources to compete with major global players in the readymade garments industry," Adityanath said.

If a significant portion of the workforce, especially women, is engaged in silk production, processing, readymade garments, designing, marketing, and packaging, Uttar Pradesh and India can emerge as global leaders in the garment industry, he added.

He urged stakeholders to leverage the initiatives taken by the state government to realise this vision.

The chief minister highlighted a remarkable achievement in silk production, which has increased 84-fold under the current administration.

"A day will come when Uttar Pradesh will be recognised among the top states in the country for silk production," he added.

He also released the 'Resham Mitra' magazine and honoured 16 farmers, entrepreneurs, institutions and designers with the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Resham Ratna Samman.

The state became the first in India to implement a dedicated policy for traditional crafts, identifying a unique product for each of its 75 districts under the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, he said.

By linking ODOP with market access, design and packaging, the initiative has not only created employment but also boosted the export of traditional goods. Today, all 75 districts have distinct GI-tagged products recognised across the country, he pointed out.

According to the chief minister, there is a potential for further growth, particularly through the famous sarees of Varanasi, Bhadohi and Mubarakpur.

Referring to the age-old slogan of 'roti, kapda aur makaan' (food, clothing and shelter), Adityanath stressed that while air and water are essential for life, the need for food, clothing and shelter is equally fundamental.

Uttar Pradesh, with its population of 25 crore people, has a vast potential in silk production while progress has been made in recent years, much more remains to be achieved to match the state's immense possibilities, he said.

Varanasi silk sarees, a popular choice for auspicious occasions nationwide, have seen increased demand following the expansion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has attracted more devotees and tourists, he said, adding that the establishment of a Trade Facilitation Center at the Varanasi Expo Mart has further boosted this traditional industry.

He highlighted the progress of entrepreneurs associated with the saree industry in Mubarakpur and the silk clusters in Mirzapur, Varanasi and Bhadohi, indicating that the sector has considerable growth potential.

The upcoming PM Mitra Park, a large textile hub on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, will cover 1,000 acres and host various textile-related industries, showcasing the state's potential in this field, he said.

The chief minister emphasised the need for local raw material production to support these initiatives. He encouraged farmers to participate, noting that the central government offers several schemes for their benefit.

He called for a rapid expansion of silk clusters in regions with the potential, urging the relevant departments to collaborate with farmers who could act as "silk friends", helping to realise this potential and position the state as a strong competitor among other states. PTI ABN SHW SHW