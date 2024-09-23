India can emerge as model democratic nation through inclusive engagement: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said India can emerge as a model democratic nation through inclusive engagement and creation of a responsible system within the rapidly changing world.

Addressing the plenary session of the India Region Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, he urged presiding officers to use technology to improve the efficiency and functioning of legislatures.

Birla said legislative bodies should discuss on various platforms and shape schemes for the welfare of the last person of the society through technology.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers of legislative bodies participated in the session.

Birla said that in the current context when technology and its use for communication have become a part of daily lives, public representatives should find ways to meet the increasing aspirations and expectations of the people through legislative institutions.

"India's constitution is the strongest example of the spirit of inclusive governance which inspires and guides us to move forward taking everyone along on the path of development," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He said India's future lies in building a system in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people.

The Speaker said it was the responsibility of public representatives and legislative bodies to come up with solutions to the challenges and obstacles on the path of inclusive development.

Birla urged the presiding officers and legislators to introspect on the extent to which legislative bodies had succeeded in fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of the people over the last seven decades.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker chaired the Executive Committee meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region.