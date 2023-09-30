India can face any natural disaster confidently with Killari quake management template: Pawar

Latur, Sep 30 (PTI) The administrative system to face any natural disaster in the country with confidence stemmed from the effective disaster management during the 1993 Killari earthquake in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who helmed the state at that time, said.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the earthquake in Latur district, he also reminisced how resources were mobilised by the state government and the Centre for carrying out the huge rehabilitation work.

A temblor of 6.2-6.3 magnitude struck several villages in Latur and Osmanabad districts in the wee hours of September 30, 1993, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring 16,000.

"Currently, India can face any kind of disaster confidently as the country has an effective administrative system in place which originated from the Killari earthquake. The country learned the lesson of disaster management from this massive disaster," said Pawar.

He said the UN and the World Bank had taken cognizance of this management.

"We gained experience from the Killari earthquake and now we have the strength to deal with future natural crises....Also the strength of the disaster management law," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief added.

Pawar also said that he had told the then Prime minister Narasimha Rao to delay his visit to the earthquake-affected villages to ensure that officials stay focussed on rehabilitation work.

Rao was invited later to visit the affected villages, he added.

Recalling the sequence of events, Pawar said (Ganpati) immersion processions were going on the night of September 29, 1993.

"A chief minister should not sleep unless the immersion processions are over. I received a call from the Parbhani superintendent of police at around 3:45 AM informing me that immersion was completed, after which I went to sleep.

"Suddenly at around 3:55 AM, the windows and furniture shook. I felt an earthquake. I immediately alerted officials. Later, it emerged that Killari village (in Latur district) was the epicentre," he said.

Pawar said he immediately called up a seismic activities monitoring centre in Koyna (in Satara district). They told me the epicentre of the quake was Killari in Latur district in the Marathwada region.

"I immediately asked officials to wake up my Cabinet colleagues Vilasrao Deshmukh and Padamsinh Patil and the state chief secretary. I also asked them to get a plane ready to take them to Latur at 6 in the morning (September 30).

Pawar said the scenes of the tragedy were devastating.

"I have never seen any natural disaster of this scale. It was heart-wrenching. Bodies were lying, houses lay in ruins, and people were wailing in pain," he recalled.

Pawar said he realised that rehabilitation is possible only if all the resources of the state are pulled in and officials from the neighbouring districts were roped in.

He recalled staying put in Solapur district's circuit (guest) house for 15 days to ensure that work was carried out effectively and that he could visit Osmanabad (now Dharashiv) and Latur districts whenever he felt like immediately.

Pawar said funds were a constraint for rehabilitation but thanks to the then Union finance minister Manmohan Singh who made funds available from the World Bank within 10 days.

"To ensure that facilities reach the victims properly without any glitches, the then prime minister Narasimha Rao was requested to visit the affected areas after some days, otherwise officials would have been busy in the PM's tour," he added.

Meanwhile, Pawar also said that while 10 explosions had taken place in Mumbai in 1993, he had purposely said that 11 blasts had occurred, including one in a minority-dominated area, to defuse the tense situation.

"The result was that people realised that people of both the communities had to pay a price for it," the former chief minister added. PTI COR PR NSK