India can guide developing nations craft maternal, child healthcare strategy: PMNCH's Rajat Khosla

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India can guide developing nations craft effective health programmes by sharing its long history of tackling maternal, child, and adolescent health challenges, Rajat Khosla, Executive Director, Partnership for Maternal Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), said.

India, as one of the prominent leaders of the Global South, can play a crucial role in sharing best practices for improving health outcomes, Khosla in an exclusive interview told PTI.

"The nation's achievements in significantly reducing maternal mortality rates (MMR) and effectively implementing the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) across its vast and diverse landscape stand as exemplary models for other countries," Khosla said.

India's MMR declined from 384 in 2000 to 97 in 2020, whereas the global MMR came down from 339 in 2000 to 223 in 2020.

"This success is attributed to the concerted efforts of the health workers and the effective implementation of multisectoral policies," he said.

Polycrisis (conflict, climate change, and cost-of-living) and increasing complexity of challenges are exacerbating inequities between and within countries, specifically among the fragile (LMICS) states and poorest communities who continue to bear the biggest burden of preventable deaths among women, children, and adolescents, he said.

India like many low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs, faces significant challenges, Khosla said.

However, it has made remarkable progress through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the National Health Mission, and community health programmes like the ASHA initiative.

"India's experience in tackling these challenges can provide invaluable lessons in policy formulation, community engagement, and sustainable health interventions. By sharing its strategies, India can guide other developing nations in crafting effective health programmes that cater to diverse populations," Khosla said.

PMNCH has a long history and relationship with the Indian government.

In addition to being one of its long-standing partners, India has been instrumental in PMNCH's genesis as a global alliance that brought together 80 organisations belonging to three partnerships focused on safe motherhood and newborn health and their survival, Khosla said.

The 'Delhi Declaration,' a landmark statement developed in 2005 in New Delhi, outlined the vision and goals of the new partnership, which came to ultimately be known as the PMNCH.

India's endorsement of the 'Adolescents and the Adolescent Well-being Framework,' alongside 29 global champions in an open letter in the BMJ, are just some examples of their support, he said.

As PMNCH approaches its 20th anniversary, its priorities include accelerating progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, enhancing political advocacy, and mobilising resources for maternal, newborn, child and adolescent well-being, Khosla said. PTI PLB VN VN