India, Canada discuss collaboration in science and tech sector

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) India and Canada on Wednesday discussed collaboration as well as joint ventures in areas like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, green hydrogen fuel and deep ocean mining.

A high-level Canadian delegation led by Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan province, held discussions with Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on partnerships in areas such as clean technologies, bioeconomy, bio-based materials for different applications, food & agriculture technologies, affordable healthcare including pharmaceuticals and biomedical instrumentation.

Singh categorically mentioned 'Global Biofuels Alliance' (GBA), an initiative by India as the G20 Chair last year, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels.

Welcoming the Canadian delegation, Singh said 23 lakh Indian diaspora were reinforcing Indo-Canadian relations and contributing to the development of both the nation.

Moe said the relationship has grown between India and Saskatchewan, especially after opening their office in Delhi, and strengthens their resolve to work with India and achieve collective growth.

He said academia, research institutions and industries of both countries have strong bonding and are "playing the role of catalyst in our strategic research and development partnerships". PTI SKU CK